The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Children’s Place worth $157,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

PLCE stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

