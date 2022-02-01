The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,499 shares of company stock worth $28,197,243. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

