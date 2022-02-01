The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

