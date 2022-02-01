The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $51,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAM stock opened at $420.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.41. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.68 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

