The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.92. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

