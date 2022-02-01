The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,120 ($55.39) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.94) to GBX 5,540 ($74.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($70.72) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($68.57) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($66.55) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($72.99) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($67.83).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,243 ($57.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,559.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,588.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,993 ($53.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($70.34).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.