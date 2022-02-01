The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.38) to GBX 4,120 ($55.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($72.99) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($66.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.94) to GBX 5,540 ($74.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($68.57) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($67.83).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,198 ($56.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,993 ($53.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($70.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,559.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,588.85.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.