Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $201.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments reported strong fourth quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Continued rebound in the automotive market was a tailwind. Solid demand environment in the industrial end market contributed well. Growing momentum across the communication equipment and enterprise systems markets drove the results further. Additionally, strong performance of Analog and Embedded Processing segments contributed well. Solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, the company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. Also, continuous rise in the demand for electronic components remains a tailwind. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain headwinds. The company has underperformed its industry over a year.”

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.49 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

