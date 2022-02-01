Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 55,500 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 69.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Team by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Team by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Team by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Team alerts:

TISI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $217.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

About Team

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.