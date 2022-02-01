Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBSS stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

