Teton Advisors Inc. Invests $247,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.