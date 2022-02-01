Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,592,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

