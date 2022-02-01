Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 4.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,447. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65.

