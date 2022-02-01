Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $61,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

