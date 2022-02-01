Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 94.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.28 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.