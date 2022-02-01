Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GINN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,117 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,867,000.

Shares of GINN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. 323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

