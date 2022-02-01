Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

