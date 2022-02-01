Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.93.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$39.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.86 and a 12-month high of C$44.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

