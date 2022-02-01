TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,830 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $112,664,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

