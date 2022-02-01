Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

NYSE HESM opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $988.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

