Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vericel were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Vericel by 409.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vericel by 38.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vericel by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCEL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,558.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

