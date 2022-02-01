Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 6,409 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

