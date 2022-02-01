Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,541 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.