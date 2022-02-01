Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $323,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

