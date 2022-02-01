Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $320,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.