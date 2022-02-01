Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 92.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $237.99.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.