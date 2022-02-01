Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.