Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,975 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.