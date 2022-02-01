TD Securities Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $815.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $805.00 to $815.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $755.64.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $593.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.37. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

