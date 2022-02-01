Syscoin Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $480.24 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00284355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009726 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,689,364 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

