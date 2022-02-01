SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.52 million and $6,487.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00249630 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007515 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,614,790 coins and its circulating supply is 124,923,401 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

