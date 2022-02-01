Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,714 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $25,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA opened at $210.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

