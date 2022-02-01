Swirge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,997.00 (SWG)

Swirge (CURRENCY:SWG) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Swirge has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swirge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swirge has a total market capitalization of $16,964.00 and $80,997.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.04 or 0.07151504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,905.51 or 0.99759372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Swirge Coin Profile

Swirge’s total supply is 79,709,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,559 coins. Swirge’s official Twitter account is @swirgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swirge is swirgepay.com

Swirge Coin Trading

