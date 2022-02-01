Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Swap has a market cap of $176,788.73 and $23.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.02 or 0.07179734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,613.21 or 0.99866769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006721 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,749,524 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.