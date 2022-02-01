Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $30.20 Million in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 507,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,749. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARNA. JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

