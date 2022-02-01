Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,225,000 POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of POINT Biopharma Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,813,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 7,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,585. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PNT has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

