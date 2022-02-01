Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $148.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.80 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $568.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $569.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $703.09 million, with estimates ranging from $677.81 million to $719.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

SUPN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. 601,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

