SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Purchased by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SunOpta by 31.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 380.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SunOpta by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, cut their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 10,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $560.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

