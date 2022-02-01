SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SunOpta were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $148,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 51.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $568.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKL. lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

