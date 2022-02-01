Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SU opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

