Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post $531.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $571.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 575,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.25.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

