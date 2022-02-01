Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Sumitomo stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550,000.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

