STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 360.55 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 343.90. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.18).

In other news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($46,652.33).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

