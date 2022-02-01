Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.83.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 12-month low of $222.69 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,624.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stryker by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after acquiring an additional 122,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

