Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. Stride has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. Stride’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Stride by 44.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.