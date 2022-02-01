Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

STRT stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $149.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.