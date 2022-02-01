Stox Reaches Market Cap of $388,249.11 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Stox has a total market capitalization of $388,249.11 and approximately $26,554.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stox has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00277441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,102,366 coins and its circulating supply is 50,707,973 coins. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

