Steve Tutewohl Sells 6,313 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVH traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 623,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,689. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,957 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

