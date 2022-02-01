Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $12.70. Stem shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 17,761 shares.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,781 shares of company stock worth $7,436,139 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $7,766,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

