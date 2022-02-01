STARSHIP Trading Up 15.3% This Week (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $27,068.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.02 or 0.07179734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,613.21 or 0.99866769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006721 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

